Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Rajasthan's Nagaur for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.5 lakh after promising him that he would pass the grade two teacher exam, police said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said the two accused, Prakash Chand Solanki and Rajesh Meena, have been arrested in this case.

Mahendra Singh, who taught at a coaching centre, complained to police that Solanki, the coaching director at the institute, got him in touch with Rajesh Meena saying he has made many people pass competitive exams, the officer said.

Both of them took Rs 1.5 lakh from him on this pretext but did not help him, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rajesh Meena had cheated 30 to 40 aspirants in the past in the name of getting them to pass recruitment exams, the police officer said, adding the two accused are being quizzed about their network and to recover the money extorted.

