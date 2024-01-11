English Bazar (WB), Jan 11 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested with spurious cough syrup in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

Amirul Sk, 34, and Ajij Sk, 27, were arrested from the Baishanbnagar police station area of the district that shares a border with Bangladesh, on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration: Advanced Security Measures and Traffic Management in Place for ‘Pran Pratishta’ Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Two other persons, however, managed to escape, they added.

A total of 575 bottles of the cough syrups were seized in the operation, police said.

Also Read | WHO Says 10,000 Died from COVID-19 in December.

The spurious cough syrups were made with phensedyl. Phensedyl cough syrups are banned in India as it is addictive. It is consumed in Bangladesh in a large quantity as alcohol is strictly regulated in that country, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)