Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said two leading state-run hospitals have been declared the two top research institutions in eastern India by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Kolkata Medical College and Hospital occupies the number one spot as the best research institution in the East, followed by the SSKM Hospital, she said in a post on X.

"I am very happy to know that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has declared Kolkata Medical College Hospital the Best Research Institution in Eastern India. SSKM Hospital is in the second place. My heartiest congratulations to all concerned!," Banerjee said.

The CM stated she always believed that Bengal has one of the best health infrastructures in the country, "which is a model for everyone".

"This recognition only reiterates my belief in our healthcare system. Jai Bangla!" Banerjee, currently in London, said.

