Barddhaman (WB), Feb 6 (PTI) The convoys of two West Bengal ministers got stranded on National Highway 2 in Purba Barddhaman district on Saturday due to a farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws, police said.

The agitating farmers, under the banner of CPI affiliate All India Kisan Sabha, also protested in front of the ministers' vehicles.

The incident took place at Nawabhat More when Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Animal Husbandry Minister Swapan Debnath were going to Budbud in the district to inaugurate a new fire station, they said.

Though police managed to create a passage for Bose's convoy, farmers blocked Debnath's vehicle for 15 minutes, a police officer said.

The law enforcers succeeded in making way for his convoy after some time.

Criticising the incident, Debnath said, "We are also opposing the new farm laws. We have also protested but what happened today was not expected from them."

Bose said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was the first to oppose the bills when they were tabled.

The road blockade, staged since 2 pm, was lifted after an hour.

