Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The resentment over the expansion of the B S Yediyurappa Ministry in Karnataka refused to die down with a couple of ruling BJP MLAs on Tuesday demanding that the cabinet be reconstituted to make way for new faces.

Six-time MLA from Chitradurga G H Thippareddy and Shivanagouda Naik, representing Devadurga constituency, pitched for a new look to the cabinet.

They made the demand even as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is yet to allocate portfolios to seven Ministers who were inducted on January 13.

The much-awaited expansion had led to resentment with several BJP MLAs expressing reservations over MLCs not elected by people being made Ministers, lack of representation to many regions and seniority not being considered.

Yediyurappa had earlier asked sulking BJP leaders to take up the matter with the national leadership and urged them to refrain from making any remarks affecting the party.

"Three times when our party came to power, the same people have become Ministers. Looking at the performance of some people (Ministers) and the way they have handled the portfolios, let cabinet be reconstituted and new people are given a chance," Thippareddy told reporters here on Tuesday.

Giving a chance to new people, who through their work will bring a good name to the party and the government, the BJP leadership's target of winning 150 seats in the next assembly elections could be achieved, he said.

Naik claimed several MLAs from across the state were of the view that all current ministers should be dropped and they be used for party work so that it comes back to power in 2023 elections.

Representation should be given to all the districts and considering the MLAs' loyalty to the party and seniority, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya, MLA, who is upset about missing a ministerial berth, is in Delhi for the second time to meet the party central leadership.

He had last week met BJP General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, Renukacharya said he had come to Delhi on a call from a central leader, but did not reveal whom he met and what was discussed.

"I don't want to reveal any thing, it's my duty to maintain secrecy. I have held discussions, but have not come here to complain about someone...." he added.

Ending a long wait, Yediyurappa had expanded his 17- month old cabinet on January 13, inducting seven ministers and dropped Excise Minister H Nagesh from the ministry.

Amid talks of reallocation of departments, how Yediyurappa manages the exercise would be keenly watched as several Ministers, including the new inductees, are looking for plum portfolios.

While a few Ministers have two portfolios, as many as 11 departments, including Bengaluru Development and Energy, are with the chief minister in addition to Finance.

