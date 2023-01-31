Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 31 (PTI) Two children were charred to death after a fire broke out in their house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Chechkappi village under Barkatha police station, around 150 km from state capital Ranchi, late on Monday.

The siblings were sleeping when the blaze erupted, a police officer said.

Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said the house had a thatched roof, which caught fire possibly by a spark from an overhead electrical wire.

Chothe said the bodies of the children were beyond recognition, and have been sent to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the whereabouts and other details of their parents, the SP said.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered,” he added.

