New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A six-year-old boy and his brother sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder caught fire in their house in east Delhi's Mandawali, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received regarding the incident on Wednesday at around 3.30pm. On reaching the spot, two minor children were found trapped inside the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

They were immediately evacuated and taken to Lal Bahadur Shashtri hospital for treatment, she said.

One of the boys, a three-year-old, sustained minor injuries and was discharged after primary treatment. However, his elder brother was shifted to Safdarjung for further treatment, the DCP said.

The initial enquiry revealed the children's mother was cooking when the fire broke out from an LPG cylinder, possibly due to gas leakage, she said.

However, further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, the DCP said.

