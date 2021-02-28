Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) An over-speeding bus turned turtle here on Sunday crushing to death two people who were on a two-wheeler, police said.

The bus, coming from Narwal towards Sidhra, overturned at a curve and hit the two-wheeler, killing two of its riders, they said.

One person travelling in the bus was also injured in the accident, while the driver escaped unhurt.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.

