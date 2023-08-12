Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) A two-day meet of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) culminated here with a renewed commitment to push boundaries, embrace innovation and mould the future of the organisation in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a defence spokesperson said.

The brainstorming session ‘Manthan-2' at the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh aimed at generating innovative ideas and solutions to amplify the influence and impact of the youth wing of the Indian armed forces in the two regions, the spokesperson said.

He said the successful event served as a testament to the NCC's dedication to fostering excellence, leadership, and patriotism among the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The discussions during 'Manthan-2' unfolded as an engaging discourse marked by free-flowing ideas and a relaxed approach, geared towards problem-solving through creative and lateral thinking, the spokesperson said.

He said the objective was to explore novel approaches that would augment NCC's role through innovation and creativity.

The second day of the event saw intensive deliberations on key topics, including optimisation and utilisation of training infrastructure, feasibility of inter-battalion sports competitions, NCC's future in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and exploration of training areas beyond NCC training academy, Jammu.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence through a hackathon to find innovative solutions for challenges faced by the NCC, learning from NCC best practices in the USA, UK, and Singapore which are renowned for their successful cadet programs and expansion of NCC alumni association were the other subjects discussed in detail, the spokesperson said.

Additional Director General of NCC for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva lauded the participants for their contributions to 'Manthan-2,' remarking that the event had been enlightening, thought-provoking, and rejuvenating.

He underscored the importance of integrating technology into NCC operations, adapting to the evolving societal dynamics.

