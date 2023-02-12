Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): In a tragic accident, two men were killed and one seriously injured after two bikes collided head-on at Gnanapuram in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Pattabhireddy Thota (27) and T Ramanaidu (21), who hail from old Adivivaram Simhachalam.

The one injured has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

While the two bodies have been sent for postmortem, they said.

The police have registered a case under the relevant section at the Fifth Town Polie, Vizag.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

