Bankura, Jul 3 (PTI) Two women were killed and three others injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Bankura district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Tarkabaid village in Gangajalghati police station area when a group of women was returning home after gathering firewood from the forest, they said.

The deceased were identified as Chaina Lohar (60) and Maya Lohar (38), they added.

The injured persons were taken to the Amarkanan Rural Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

