Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) Two teenagers died and another was injured when their motorcycle collided with a buffalo cart in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Mansurpur village on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Saturday night. The two boys, aged 17 and 16, were returning from a wedding, police said.

In another incident, one person died and four others injured when a truck of gas cylinders overturned near a village in Shahpur area.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging from a tree at a village in Chapar police station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI

