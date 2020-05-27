India News | 2 Deaths, 109 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): Two deaths, 109 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, said the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 7,645.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,51,767 including 83,004 active cases. (ANI)

