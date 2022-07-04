Budaun (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many sustained serious injuries when they were hit by a speeding car here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Idgah under Sahaswan Police Station area, they said.

Nagma (19) and Imran (14) died on the spot while the two injured were admitted to a hospital, they said.

The four were standing on the roadside, waiting for a bus when the speeding car hit them, Jagbir Singh, in-charge of Sahaswan Kotwali said.

