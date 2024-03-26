Godda, Mar 26 (PTI) Two men drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Dipankar Kumar (20) and Roshan Kumar (24), who went to bathe in the pond located in Meharma police station area, they said.

Godda's Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chandrasekhar Azad said the two youths went deep into the pond and drowned.

With the help of locals, they were taken out of the pond, and sent to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

