Amritsar, Mar 25 (PTI) The district administration here demolished the house of two alleged notorious drug smugglers in a village, police said.

The demolition of the house of accused Anwar Gill and Abhi was carried out using a bulldozer.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who oversaw the operation, in a statement issued here, warned drug smugglers that anyone involved in illegal activities will face strict action.

According to Bhullar, five cases have been registered against Gill, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Cases were also registered against Abhi under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. Both the accused are cousins and reside in the same house, police said.

DCP Alam Vijay Singh, ACP Shivdarshan Singh, and other senior police officers were present during the demolition.

