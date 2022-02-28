Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Two empty bullet shells were recovered from a bus used for taking the Sri Lankan cricket team to the Mohali cricket stadium, said police sources.

The shells were recovered on Saturday, they said.

The Sri Lankan cricket team is here to play a Test match against India, starting from March 4 at the PCA stadium in Mohali.

The recovery was made from the luggage compartment of the bus, which was parked outside a hotel near IT Park, where the Sri Lankan team has been staying. The empty shells were recovered during a routine checking of the bus.

The bus was learnt to have been recently hired for a marriage ceremony and the empty shells belong to that function.

A DDR (daily diary report) has been lodged but no FIR has been registered in the matter.

