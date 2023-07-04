Sultanpur (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Two farmers were shot dead by assailants in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victims were working on their agricultural land in Marui Krishnadaspur village under the Akhand Nagar police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Burma identified the deceased as Dharmraj Maurya (60) and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar (45) and said it appeared to be a case of old enmity that led to the killing.

The farmers were rushed to a community health centre after the shooting where doctors declared them dead, police said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, Burma added.

