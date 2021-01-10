Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): As many as two firefighters of Thane were injured while extinguishing a fire in a shop in Ram Nagar area on Saturday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Four residents also sustained injures in the fire incident. They all have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added.

The incident of fire took place due to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blast, Municipal Corporation added.

The fire broke out at Mard Maratha shop at Road No 28, near a bus stop in Wagle Estate at around 11 pm tonight.

Two fire engines and as many rescue vehicles rushed to the scene to extinguished the fire. The fire is under control now, the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)