New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police have busted a gang allegedly involved in cheating during an entrance exam for a court job using Bluetooth devices and arrested 10 people including, two government employees, officials said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after one of the examination centres informed police on February 28 that some candidates appearing for a job at Tiz Hazari Court were found using Bluetooth devices. Later, police caught them and seized three Bluetooth devices from accused candidates -- Rahul Jatain, Kunal Sharma and Rajesh Kumar, they said.

The accused candidates disclosed the name of the main accused and he was later nabbed after several raids at Sant Nagar in north Delhi's Burari, police said.

Taking advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocol, as instructed by the main accused, the three candidates hid Bluetooth devices under their face mask and clothes at the examination centre, police said, adding that the candidates were provided with answer keys during the test over a WhatsApp call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the main accused, currently posted as a peon in the Irrigation department at Bhiwani, also got selected for the post through illegal practices. He disclosed during interrogation that he created a nexus of such persons to earn huge money. He also created a Youtube channel and used fake SIM cards with unknown ownership to operate this nexus.

“He was also in touch with other government employees who allegedly provided aspirants to him for Rs 7 lakh per candidate, which gets further distributed between them after the joining of the candidate. The candidates were also provided with a micro-Bluetooth device that would help them to hear the answers and not get caught as these devices were almost undetectable without a metal detector,” the officer said.

Based on his disclosure, police found that two more candidates who appeared in the particular exam had also cheated the same way. He also disclosed the name of another employee working in the Irrigation department, who provided him with the candidates.

Subsequently, he was also nabbed from his native village in Bhiwani, Haryana, the police said, adding that four other candidates and members of the gang were arrested based on his disclosure.

Ten mobile phones, 16 SIM cards, and three Bluetooth used in the offence have been seized by the police and they are looking to trace other members of the gang involved in the case.

