Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): Two persons were taken into police custody for allegedly torching two autos and a motorcycle in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, informed KC Narayana Gowda, Minister-in-charge, Shivamogga District on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, "The overall situation is peaceful. The public should not worry as the situation will normalize soon. Two persons named Kasif and Nadeem-taken were into custody by police. Kasif has around 10 cases on him."

Also Read | GoldSpot's CEO.CA is One of the Largest Financial Websites in Canada.

Shivamogga has been facing violence over the past few days after the killing of a 26-years old Bajrang Dal activist in the district.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict Latest Updates: After Russia Recognises Rebels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says 'We Are Not Afraid'; Here Are Recent Developments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)