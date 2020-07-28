Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Two suspected smugglers were arrested allegedly with over 90 kg poppy straw drug in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli, a police team intercepted the vehicle of the two suspects at Model Police checkpoint in Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road.

The vehicle was checked and nothing was found initially but the two suspects behaved suspiciously, the senior superintendent of police said.

Later, a consignment of 92 kg poppy straw packed in 53 polythene bags and over one kg charas were recovered from a hidden box in the vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered against the suspects, identified as Mumtaz Ali and Mohammad Mukhtar, in Nowshera police station and an investigation is underway, Kohli added.

*** Senco Gold and Diamonds CMD Shaankar Sen succumbs to COVID-19 *

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) vice chairman and Senco Gold and Diamonds CMD Shaankar Sen succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“It is with immense grief and sorrow we are sharing the tragic news of demise of Shaankar Sen. He had been battling COVID-19 since past few weeks and unfortunately today his soul departed for heavenly abode,” GJC chairman N Anantha Padmanaban said in a statement.

He was also one of the founding members of the council and was a prominent personality in the gems and jewellery Industry, Padmanaban said.

Sen, 63 years, was battling with COVID-19 and was hospitalised few weeks ago when his condition became critical, the statement said.

Under his leadership, the exquisite Kolkata jewellery art pieces were known to the world and the entire industry, Senco family and friends deeply mourned this tragic loss, Padmanaban added.

*** Vedanta's CSR project gets ISO certification *

Vedanta on Tuesday said three centres of its flagship corporate social responsibility project 'Nand Ghar' in Odisha have received the ISO certification. "The Nand Ghars have been awarded the 'ISO 9001 2015' certification for providing a wide gamut of services, including improving quality of services in early childhood education, improved maternal and child healthcare at doorsteps, improved nutrition outcomes and sustainable skill livelihood for women," Vedanta said in a statement. The Nand Ghars that were recognised are located at Basantapada, Kansari and Kendubardi villages in Lanjigarh block. The ISO certification has been issued for a period of three years.

