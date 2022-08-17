Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Two persons sustained minor injuries after four wheels of a coach of an express train on its way from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan's Jodhpur derailed in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Railways said.

The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway station according to a statement by the South East Central Railway (SECR).

The Bhagat Ki Koti Superfast Express Train (20843) hit the brake van of a goods train which lay ahead of it due to which four wheels of a coach of the passenger train derailed. There were no casualties and two persons who sustained minor injuries were treated in the ARME and they left on the same train, a Railway official said.

"We have an automatic block signalling system where trains move one after the other. The driver waited for two minutes seeing the red signal and then moved cautiously, as per night protocol," said Manninder Uppal, DRM Nagpur Division, South East Central Railway.

"However, the goods train was still stationary and he applied emergency brakes. Only two people sustained minor injuries. The track was not damaged," he added.

As per information, the incident took place due to signalling issues.

The re-railment was completed at 4.30 am and the Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Express left the site at 5.24 am and arrived at Gondia at 5.44 am.

Rail traffic on the Up and Down routes on the track was resumed at 5.45 am. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)