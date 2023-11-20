Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) A two-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found planted by suspected terrorists on a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday evening, officials said.

The IED was subsequently defused by the experts, thus averting a possible terror attack in the hill district, the officials said.

They said a joint patrol party of the Army and Police noticed the IED planted on the roadside along the Kishtwar-Batote national highway.

The traffic on the highway was immediately suspended and a bomb disposal squad was summoned, which later safely defused the explosive substance, the officials said.

They said a case was registered and a hunt was launched to apprehend the terrorists responsible for planting the IED.

