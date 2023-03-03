Hoshiarpur, Mar 3 (PTI) A woman's eight-year-old son and 21-year-old niece were killed on Friday after the trio fell off a scooter during purse-snatching near here, police said.

The incident took place near Miani, about 40 kms from here, police said, adding that while the 40-year-old woman sustained injuries, her son and niece were crushed under the wheels of a tractor.

Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said the woman was admitted to the Community Health Centre, Tanda.

The child and the young woman were riding pillion on the scooter. The two unidentified robbers snatched the purse of the young woman causing her aunt to lose control over the scooter that collided with a tractor-trailer.

All the three fell on the road and the woman's son and niece were crushed under the wheels of the tractor-trailer, police said.

The robbers fled towards Rara village. Footage of CCTV cameras installed near the incident site are being examined, said DSP Kulwant Singh said.

