West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Two people, including a child, were killed in a gas cylinder blast in Pedamainavanilanka village of Narsapuram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district, police said Saturday.

"At around, 12:30 am a gas cylinder exploded in a house. Two persons were present in the house at that time Bommidi Nagaraju, 35, and his six-year-old son Rohit Kumar. Both sustained burn injuries in the fire. The walls of the house were damaged due to the intensity of cylinder blast," said Mogalturu Sub-Inspector C Kumar.

Police arrived at the site of the accident on Saturday morning and shifted the bodies to Mogalturu government hospital for post mortem. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under section 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

