Malda (WB), Nov 25 (PTI) Two elderly persons, including a woman, were killed and two minors injured on Saturday after being hit by a police vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering protests by the local people, a senior officer said.

The accident took place in Sitalpur village when a police team went there to investigate a case and their vehicle hit the four locals before being rammed into a house, Chanchal Sub-Divisional Officer Souvik Mukherjee said.

Sixty-two-year-old Danisha Bewa and Sk Mohammed, aged 60, died when they were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

The two minors underwent treatment at Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital, he said.

Locals staged protests in the village, alleging that the driver of the police vehicle was in inebriated condition, and demanded immediate action against those police personnel involved in the accident.

