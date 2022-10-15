Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 15 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another critically injured following a collision between a motorcycle and a stone chip-laden truck in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a stretch of the Dumka-Rampurhat national highway near Simluti village, around 315 km from state capital Ranchi, they said. A man and a woman have died, and another person is in serious condition, a doctor at the hospital, where they were admitted, said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck managed to escape though he was tied to a tree by angry locals, who also put up a road blockade in protest, police said.

