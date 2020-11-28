Amethi (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Two people were killed in a road accident at Dharauli under Musafirkhana Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night when a mini truck headed to Kanpur was hit by an unidentified vehicle killing its driver Aqeel Ahmed (35) and cleaner Aman Yadav (22), deputy superintendent of police Musafirkhana, Manoj Kumar Yadav said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Navdeep Singh, Who Turned Off Water Cannon, Charged With Attempt To Murder.

Both were residents of Kanpur, he said, adding that bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)