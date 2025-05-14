New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Two members of a Mewati gang, known for its involvement in a series of ATM thefts and cow smuggling in Haryana and Rajasthan, were arrested in Delhi's outskirts, an officer said on Wednesday.

Sabir, 29, a native of Nuh in Haryana, and Munfed, 25, of Rajasthan, were nabbed on Tuesday in a raid near Bamnauli village on the Bijwasan-Najafgarh road in southwest Delhi.

Also Read | Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Mahindra Bolero car and found the two men inside with a loaded pistol each.

According to police, Sabir is a habitual offender with past involvement in at least six criminal cases, including ATM thefts and violations under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausanvardhan Act.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Bookings for Azerbaijan, Turkiye Down 60%; Cancellations Up 250% for Their 'Support' to Pakistan, Says MakeMyTrip.

On October 8, 2021, an ATM was uprooted in Chirawa and cash to tune of Rs 12.6 lakh was stolen from it.

In another attempt the next day, the same criminals tried to tamper with another ATM at Mandrela Mod in Chirawa, but failed.

Sabir was wanted in both cases.

Police said he was also part of a cow smuggling operation in Dharuhera last year. In a raid, then, police rescued four cattleheads and arrested three people. Sabir managed to escape.

Munfed, with two prior cases against him in Rajasthan, reportedly joined Sabir's gang after struggling to support his family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)