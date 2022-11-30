Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) Two new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,314, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, there are currently 69 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The count of recoveries has reached 7,36,044, he added.

