Aizawl, Jan 24 (PTI) Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 4,351, an official said on Sunday.

The two new cases from Aizawl district were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) through RT-PCR facility, he said.

While one patient has returned from Maharashtra, the other was diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing, he said.

Mizoram now has 58 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,284 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.47 per cent, the official said.

The state has reported nine coronavirus fatalities so far.

Mizoram has tested 2,01,241 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,112 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 322 healthcare workers were given COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday in four districts, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

So far, 3,979 beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the ongoing vaccination drive, she said.

