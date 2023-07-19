Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured men were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they added.

"#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter.

Three non-local labourers were injured on Thursday when terrorists fired upon them in the Gagren area of Shopian district.

