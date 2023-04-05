Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Two accused in a terror-related case escaped from police custody in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Efforts are on to nab the two, police said.

"Two accused, who were under custody at police station Baramulla, escaped this morning in wee hours during 'Sehari' (pre-dawn meals) time," a police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, he said.

The police later obtained a CCTV footage of the duo running away through the market area, officials said.

The police have also sought help of the people to trace the accused.

"During investigation, Baramulla police collected the CCTV footage of the incident. Baramulla Police seeks help of the general public to help us to trace the accused," it said in a statement.

The police said the name of the person providing any clue or information about the accused will be kept confidential and the informer will be suitably rewarded.

