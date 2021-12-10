Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Two policemen were injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

Militants opened fire on a police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, they said.

Two policemen were injured in the firing, and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the assailants, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they said.

