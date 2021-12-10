Delhi, December 10: CDS General Bipin Rawat along with his wife was cremated with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites and lit the pyre.

Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/ijQbEx9m51 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

The country’s senior-most military officer, General Rawat, was killed along with his wife and 11others in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. IAF Helicopter Crash: Daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat Pay Their Last Respects to Their Parents

The bodies of all 13 victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam airbase Thursday evening, where their family members watched as caskets were brought out of an IAF aircraft and lined inside a hangar.

#WATCH | Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/uTECZlIhI0 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Tributes have poured in for the General and the others from across the country and abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met their family members, led the nation in paying tributes by offering petals before each of the 13 caskets. PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to CDS General Bipin Rawat, His Wife Madhulika Rawat & Others Who Died in IAF Helicopter Crash

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were among the many leaders who paid tributes to the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their residence at 3, Kamraj Marge in Delhi on Friday.

General Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and students when the crash took place. The chopper crashed shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur.

