Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) Police have registered cases in connection with two separate incidents of robbery on skywalks in Maharashtra's Thane city and neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, officials said on Monday.

Both the incidents took place on Sunday, they said.

A 26-year-old man was returning after work and was on a skywalk near R Mall in Thane city at around 8 pm when a person came from behind and pushed him, an official from Chitalsar police station said.

The accused snatched the victim's mobile phone worth Rs 25,000. When the victim tried to get his phone back, the accused punched him, leaving the victim injured, he said.

The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if he complained to police about the offence, the official said.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was on a skywalk at Turbhe Naka in Navi Mumbai at around 7.30 pm when four persons, including two women, who lived below the skywalk attacked on his head with a knife and snatched his mobile phone and cash worth Rs 4,100, another official said.

The victim, who was injured, approached the police immediately after the incident.

Cases have been registered in connection with both the incidents and a probe is on into them, the police added.

