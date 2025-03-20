New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Centre told Parliament on Thursday that it has formed two task forces to look into the amendments required in the Atomic Energy Act and private suppliers' concerns as it opens up the nuclear power sector for private players.

In written replies to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said the first task force comprises members from the Department of Atomic Energy, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Niti Aayog, Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of External Affairs.

"The Task Force is looking into various aspects like build, own, operation of nuclear power plants by the private sector, nuclear safety, security, safeguards, fuel procurement/fabrication, waste management, spent fuel reprocessing," Singh said.

He said a separate task force is also looking into the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act to address the concerns raised by private suppliers.

The CLND Act is considered to be the biggest hurdle to private sector participation due to a provision in it that pins liabilities on nuclear suppliers, in addition to the operator, in case of damage.

The concerns stem from section 17(b) of the Act that provides a right of recourse to the operator when "the nuclear incident has resulted as a consequence of an act of supplier or his employee, which includes supply of equipment or material with patent or latent defects or sub-standard services".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget that amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and CLND Act will be taken up to allow private-sector participation and public-private partnership in the nuclear energy sector.

Sitharaman also announced the Nuclear Energy Mission for research and development of small modular reactors (SMRs), with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

She said five indigenously-developed SMRs will be operationalised by 2033 and set a target of generating at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 to aid India's energy transition efforts.

At least 50 per cent of the 100-GW target is to be met by the state-run NPCIL.

