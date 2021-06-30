Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

According to the police, the operation is still in progress.

"02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

