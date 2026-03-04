New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrated Holi with full enthusiasm and energy with his wife, Sophie Shine, family members, and friends.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar dropped several pictures, showcasing the Dhawans' Holi masti. In the visuals, the newlyweds Shikhar and Sophie could be seen dancing to the beats of dhol.

"Holi wali masti," he captioned the post.

The festival marks Shikhar's and Sophie's first Holi post-wedding. The two tied the knot on February 21.

The couple shared heartwarming glimpses from their wedding ceremony, giving fans a sneak peek into the joyous moments of their special day.

Both Shikhar and Sophie looked stunning in Manish Malhotra's outfit. Taking to Instagram handle, Shikhar wrote "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan"

As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have been dating for a while. They also confirmed their relationship by sharing a post captioned, "My love," with a red heart emoji. Since then, they often share adorable pictures and reels with each other on social media.

Earlier, Shikhar was married to Ayesha Mukherjee and had a son named Zoravar. In October 2023, they parted ways after eight years of marriage. (ANI)

