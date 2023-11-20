Jamtara (Jharkhand), Nov 20 (PTI) Two persons, including a seven-year-old boy, were trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Monday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at Bankhanjo village, around 210 km from state capital Ranchi.

Also Read | Delhi L-G VK Saxena Clears Enrolment of Over 10,000 New Home Guard Personnel.

“A herd of 35 elephants entered the area on Monday from Tundi in Dhanbad district... A 50-year-old man and the minor boy had gone close to the herd and they were trampled to death,” Naryanapur Forest Range Officer R C Paswan told PTI.

The forest department has deployed teams to drive away the elephants from the region, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Shabnam Mausi, India’s First Transgender MLA in 2000, Booked for Model Code Violation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)