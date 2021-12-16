Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Redwani area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, the police said.

The operation is currently underway.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

