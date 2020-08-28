Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday, police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in the Shopian encounter.

The operation is going on, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further details are awaited. Earlier today, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Kiloora area of Shopian district. (ANI)

