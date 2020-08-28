Jajpur, August 28: Heavy showers lashed Odisha in the past 24 hours due to which many villages flooded in rainwater. A video surfaced on social media in which Odisha fire services personnel of Bari fire station could be seen rescuing people, including a newborn from an inundated village in Jajpur. Netizens are praising the fire service personnel for their act.

In the video, it could be seen that the entire village has been submerged in the floodwater. The fire service personnel helped six people, including the newborn to move to a safer location with the help of ropes. The rescue team carried the newborn in a tub to shift him to a safer place. In Jajpur, many villages in the five blocks are submerged due to the flood in the Baitarani river. Flood Like Situation in Odisha Due to Heavy Rainfall, 7 Dead, 2 Missing (Watch Video).

Video of Odisha Fire Service Personnel Rescuing People:

#WATCH Odisha: Fire services personnel of Bari Fire Station rescue 6 people including a newborn baby from a flooded village in Jajpur. (Video Source- Odisha DGP Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty) pic.twitter.com/WKi91CDMhb — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Due to heavy rains, Major rivers such as Baitarani, Brahmani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga are in spate with their water flowing above the danger-mark, submerging low-lying areas and paddy fields in several districts, Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Police Personnel Rescue Locals of Badseri Village Stuck in Kharoghla Nalla Due to Flash Floods (Watch Video).

Arrangements have been made to evacuate people to safer places in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, he added. Over 7,000 people have so far been evacuated from vulnerable areas. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).