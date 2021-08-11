Ranchi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Wednesday, police said.

Anirudh Saw (45), a resident of Lohardaga district, was trampled by a pachyderm in the early hours in Kandel village in the Burmu police station area when he had gone to relieve himself, Officer-in-Charge Navin Kumar said.

He has turned on a torch, suspecting that an elephant was approaching him when the jumbo, believed to have been strayed from the herd, trampled him to death, Kumar said.

Saw was working as a caretaker of a poultry in the village, he said.

The elephant also killed a 55-year-old man, Sambhunath Nayak, near Umedanda chowk, the police officer said.

Nayak was just outside his home when the elephant attacked him, he said.

Locals informed the Forest Department that the elephant strayed into the area two days back.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)