Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 3 (ANI): Today marks two years since the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, between the Kuki and Meitei communities, an event that affected hundreds of lives and left a lasting impact across the state.

As the state observes this sombre anniversary, the security situation has notably improved. There is now a growing call for peace and reconciliation among all communities.

Security forces continue to maintain a vigilant presence in sensitive areas, helping to ensure stability. A general sense of calm now prevails as people across Manipur look to move forward and leave behind the painful memories of the past.

In Ukhrul, a hill district deeply impacted by the unrest, the desire for peace resonates across generations.

"We want peace in our state, especially here in the hill district as well as in the valley," said Rinngamla Shimrah, a local resident. "The violence has caused a lot of trouble and problems, especially for the students--they want to go down to the valley and study there," she added.

Achui Shimray, also from Ukhrul, echoed the sentiment. "It has affected us all emotionally and mentally. We wish for peace to return to our state so we can go back to our normal lives." In Imphal, the state capital, residents are cautiously hopeful but emphasise that more progress is needed. One resident noted, "There should be further improvement. We want peace. Things have improved compared to before, but full peace is still needed."

Abdul, another resident of Imphal, appealed to all communities to embrace reconciliation. "We must move forward with love, peace, and mutual understanding. According to me, both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur are working as peacemakers. We all should cooperate and respect the law of the land."

In Churachandpur, Vumsuan Naulak, Chairman of the Zomi Council, expressed optimism. "There is a very good scope for peace in Manipur now. Most of the major communities are looking for avenues to reach out to other communities so that peace can be established at the earliest possible time."

He added, "I feel that there are very good chances. The government should take the initiative to open up and try to bring the tribal groups to the dialogue table to reach an amicable solution."

Across Manipur, from the hills of Ukhrul to the plains of Churachandpur and the heart of Imphal, communities are expressing a collective yearning for lasting peace, social healing, and a new beginning free from fear and division. As Manipur moves forward, the emphasis is now on unity, respect, and rebuilding what was lost. (ANI)

