Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) Twenty people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 2,937, officials said here.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 13, they added.

Also Read | CLAT Exam 2020 Update: Common Law Admission Test Postponed Again, New Dates Not Announced Yet.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Sirmaur, four each from Kangra, Hamirpur and Kullu and one each from Chamba and Shimla, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Forty-nine more COVID-19 patients -- 24 in Solan, six in Kangra, five each in Shimla and Mandi, three each in Una and Bilaspur, two in Kullu and one in Chamba -- have recovered from the infection, he said.

Also Read | Ed Interrogrates Samual Miranda, An Associate of Rhea Chakraborty Over the Latter's Properties: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

So far, 1,811 people have recovered from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, while 26 patients have migrated out of the state.

There are 1,085 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 383, followed by 145 in Mandi, 120 in Sirmaur, 115 in Kangra, 79 in Una, 68 in Shimla, 58 in Bilaspur, 50 in Chamba, 34 in Hamirpur, 22 in Kullu and 11 in Kinnaur. PTI DJI IJT 08061816 NNNN header in the ninth minute for his sixth goal since the league resumed. Leganés equalized with Bryan Gil's goal in first-half stoppage time before Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead again from close range in the 52nd.

Roger Assalé equalised again with a shot from inside the area in the 78th but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end. They wanted a penalty for a hand ball inside the area in the final minutes but video review let the game continue.

Leganés was unbeaten in the last five rounds, with three wins and two draws. The team from southern Madrid last played in the second division in 2015-16.

Madrid played without some regular starters and others were substituted early in the second half.

MESSI DOUBLE

Messi's double helped Barcelona close the league season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the second-to-last-round.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place in advance.

Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row.

Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1.

"We have important things to play for," Messi said.

"We needed some tranquility to clear our heads and come back with more desire than ever."

EUROPA LEAGUE SPOTS Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Granada grabbed the Europa League spots in the final round.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at Atlético Madrid to end sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh.

The Champions League spots had already been clinched by Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla.

Cádiz and Huesca have already secured promotion to the first division. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)