Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Twently people have been arrested so far in connection with a violent clash that broke out between two groups supporting different political parties in Dholpur district, police said Tuesday.

District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said no fresh violence was reported in the area on Tuesday.

He said that as a precaution, 165 security personnel have been deployed in Bari area of the district.

The officer said that he along with his other colleagues held meetings with the people in several villages of the district and appealed to them to maintain peace.

Nine people were injured in a clash which saw pelting of stones and firing of shots in Panjipura village on Monday due to a political rivalry between two groups which got aggravated owing to the election fever in the state.

Five people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Kumar said that 14 people have been arrested under CrPC section 151 (breach of peace) in the assault incident, while six people have been arrested in the firing incident.

BSP candidate Jaswant Singh of Bari assembly constituency and BJP candidate Giriraj Singh Malinga have also appealed to their supporters to maintain peace.

