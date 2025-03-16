New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl died at the Fortis Hospital over alleged medical negligence by doctors, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a call was received regarding an alleged case of medical negligence by doctors and a dispute with the hospital staff.

It was found that the deceased patient, Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar in Delhi, was admitted to Fortis Hospital on March 10 with complaints of fever. She remained under treatment but unfortunately passed away today.

A complaint has been lodged at Shalimar Bagh police station. As per the complainant's request, the deceased's body has been preserved at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem will be conducted after the constitution of a medical board by the NCT of Delhi.It has also been alleged that despite paying Rs 18 lakh, the patient did not receive adequate treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

