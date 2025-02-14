Kanpur, February 14: In a shocking case of abuse and deception, a woman from Swaroop Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has accused her husband of secretly recording explicit videos of her, forcing her into unnatural sex, and sharing the footage with other women. She has also alleged that he hid his first marriage from her and subjected her to continuous harassment. A case has been registered against the accused and his brother.

According to the complaint, the woman married the accused, a property dealer from Kalyanpur, in 2014. Her family provided a substantial dowry, but her husband and in-laws allegedly continued to demand more. From the second day of their marriage, she faced mental and physical abuse. ‘Unnatural Sex, Non-Consensual Sex With Major Wife Not Rape’: Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man Accused of Causing Wife’s Death by Inserting Hand Into Her Rectum.

The woman further claimed that her husband installed hidden cameras in their bedroom to record intimate moments without her consent. When she objected, he physically assaulted her and threatened to make the videos public. Additionally, she discovered that he was already married, and when she confronted him, her in-laws attacked her and forced her out of the house. Unnatural Sex With Wife By Husband Not a Crime, Says Gwalior Court; Dismisses Section 377 Charges.

She also alleged that her husband was involved with multiple women and would threaten her whenever she questioned him about his extramarital affairs.

The victim finally approached the police, following which Station House Officer Suryabali Pandey confirmed that a case has been registered against both the husband and brother-in-law. The authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

